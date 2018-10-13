हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Switzerland pics will give you weekend vibes

Sara will make her Bollywood debut with 'Simmba' in December

Sara Ali Khan's Switzerland pics will give you weekend vibes
New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan is currently in Switzerland and she seems to be having the time of her life! The budding actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the exotic location. In one of the pics, Sara poses happily with 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty.

Sara will make her Bollywood debut with 'Simmba' in December. She was initially supposed to debut with 'Kedarnath' but the film's release has now been delayed. 'Simmba' has superstar Ranveer Singh playing the male lead. The film has been produced by Karan Johar. 

'Simmba' is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film 'Temper' making it even more interesting to watch.

Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

For the unversed, Sara is superstar Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. She is quite popular on social media and has several fan clubs of her own. People are always excited to know what the Nawab's daughter is up to!

