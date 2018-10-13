हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri

Sara Ali Khan's video from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine will bring a smile to your face—Watch

Looks like it's one of her throwback videos when she visited the Vaishnodevi Shrine.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s video from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine will bring a smile to your face—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara is gearing up for her entry into the movie business. The young and budding actress recently made her debut on Instagram and got her fans hooked to the page.

Sara, who is often clicked by paps outside the famous Shani Temple in Mumbai shared an adorable picture and video of hers straight from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu. She took the blessings of the Goddess and it's her video which will surely bring a smile on your face.

She captioned the video as: “Any guesses if I made it into the cave? #tbt #vaishnodevi #MissingSinghJi #navratri

Looks like it's one of her throwback videos when she visited the Vaishnodevi Shrine.

The festival of Navratri has begun from October 10 and will last till the 18th of this month with Vijayadashami on October 19. It is a nine-day long festival of celebrations and the entire nation is gripped in its fervour.

Navratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Meanwhile, Sara has headed to Switzerland and will be shooting for 'Simmba'. The movie is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role opposite Sara.

In all probabalities, 'Simmba' will be Sara's debut film as it is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018. Earlier, Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' was set to be her maiden venture. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

 

 

 

Tags:
NavratriVaishno DeviSara Ali Khansara ali khan videoMata Vaishno DeviMata Vaishno Devi shrineSimmbaNavratri 2018Vaishnodevi shrine

