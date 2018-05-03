Sara Ali Khan's workout video can inspire you to hit the gym right away! Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara is the talk of the town these days. The gorgeous looking Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big screen debut in movies and for that, the budding actress is leaving no stone unturned. She is often clicked outside her gym, working hard to keep the fitness levels in check.

She already has several fan clubs to her name on social media. Sara is a paps favourite as well, who often click her pictures and in no time they break the internet. So, a fan club shared her video where she can be seen doing some hardcore exercise.

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan Pataudi (@saraalikhan1) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT

Also, celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit shared a picture of Sara doing Pilates. She captioned the photo as “Sara! A true #PilatesGirl? She understands and believes that “Fitness is a journey, not a destination.” and has been extremely regular, constantly working on herself and trying to better herself! Super proud of her! Here she is seen doing a Single Leg Kick Back, it focuses on the core majorly the obliques and the gluteus?

On the professional front, Sara was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film has now been delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.