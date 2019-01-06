Sara Khan poses in a bikini, says 'jealous' people help her grow—See pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face Sara Khan often grabs the headlines for her controversial statements and posts. The telly actress has a strong fan base on social media and keeps her account abuzz with the latest pictures and videos.

Sara recently took to Instagram and posted a series of her pictures wearing a bikini. She flaunted her hourglass figure with a caption reading, “Stay jealous it will help me grow. Keep u where u r. #sarakhan #goavibe #somemytime #poolready #brownskin”

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

The actress became a household name with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, V The Serial, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Woh Apna Sa to name a few.

The actress was married to TV actor Ali Merchant but got divorced after two months in 2011.