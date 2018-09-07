Sara Khan sizzles in a wine coloured monokini—See pic!

New Delhi: Television's popular actress Sara Khan is ruling the social media with her sizzling pictures. She recently raised the temperatures by posting a picture of her wearing a wine-coloured monokini.

She wrote: “Feel #oopsdidijustgiveyouareason @stebinben.”

The actress became a household name with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, V The Serial, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Woh Apna Sa to name a few.

The actress was married to TV actor Ali Merchant but got divorced after two months in 2011.