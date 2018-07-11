हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is winning the internet with her style—Check Insta pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's gorgeous daughter Sara is winning the internet with her style sense. The 20-year-old is often seen accompanying her parents to various events and social dos. Sara has impressed one and all with her elegant styling and beautiful smile.

Her Instagram account is a treasure house of amazing pictures which will leave you in awe of this prettiness. So, we thought of bringing out the best of her Insta collection which clearly makes her stand out in the crowd of other celeb kids. Check out her pictures here: 

Sara's fashion game is on point. From her pictures, we can say that she follows all the latest trends and adds her own sweet charm to it. She completed her formal education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She went to London for higher studies.

Star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan etc rule the internet.

Sara recently attended the engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Dressed in a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga, Sara shined bright amongst the bevy of other celebrities. 

