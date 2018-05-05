Sarika visits daughter Shruti Haasan on the sets of her next

Mumbai: Yesteryear diva Sarika paid a visit to her daughter Shruti Haasan on the sets of her upcoming film and the young actor says it was a memorable experience for her to get instant feedback from her mother.

Shruti, 32, who is currently filming Mahesh Manjrekar's next directorial venture, said presence of her mother on the sets was a great moral booster.

"It was great having my mum visit me on my film set. She and Maheshji have known each other socially before and they did manage to spend sometime and chat about our film and cinema in general. She was really encouraging of my work when she was watching me perform such an interesting and layered character under Maheshji's guidance.

"It felt so special to have her on set as I don't usually have my family visit work. It was even more special as I got her valued feedback on my work and the whole experience was really memorable for me," Shruti said in a statement.

The currently untitled gangster drama also features Vidyut Jammwal.