Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, compares it to 'rape'

New Delhi: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has made a shocking statement about the existence of casting couch in the Hindi film industry at a recent press conference. The National Award winning dance director defended 'casting couch' in Bollywood and even compared it to 'rape'.

ANI quoted the choreographer as saying: "Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch."

— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

"Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch."

— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

The noted choreographer has worked with some of the best actresses Bollywood ever saw. From Madhuri Dixit to Sridevi, Saroj Khan has choreographed hit numbers for all.

Her big break came with 'Geeta Mera Naam' in 1974. But it was only in legendary star Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni and she became famous. Followed by Madhuri Dixit's blockbuster hit tracks such as Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga to name a few.

Saroj Khan has often been in news for openly expressing her displeasure on various iconic songs being rehashed. The recent one being Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' track being enacted by Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Baaghi 2'. On various occasion, 'masterji' has reportedly spoken about how she doesn't approve of spoofs being made on her.