Sridevi

Satish Kaushik says 'sorry' to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' failure, Twitter pats filmmaker

Sridevi's untimely demise has created a huge void in the world of cinema. 

Satish Kaushik says &#039;sorry&#039; to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for &#039;Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja&#039; failure, Twitter pats filmmaker
New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi has left behind a rich body of work. She was rightly hailed as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema. In the early 90s, her on-screen pairing with Anil Kapoor was a huge hit and together they delivered some of the biggest hits such as 'Mr India'.

However, not many know that their 1993 film 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' was not a blockbuster at the Box Office although the songs were a rage back then. The film marked the debut directorial venture of veteran actor-comedian Satish Kaushik. Celebrating the 25 years of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a post.

But what caught everyone's attention was the tweet by the filmmaker himself. Satish Kaushik apologised to late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for the debacle of the film. Twitterati patted the veteran actor-director and hailed his move. 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' featured Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever. 

Satish Kaushik went on to direct other films such as Salman Khan starrer 'Tere Naam', Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain to name a few.

Sridevi's untimely demise has created a huge void in the world of cinema. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The cause of her death was reported to be 'accidental drowning'.

SrideviSatish Kaushikroop ki rani choron ka rajaAnil Kapoorsatish kaushik sorryBoney Kapoor25 years of roop ki rani choron ka rajaBollywood
