Satish Kaushik says 'sorry' to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' failure, Twitter pats filmmaker

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi has left behind a rich body of work. She was rightly hailed as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema. In the early 90s, her on-screen pairing with Anil Kapoor was a huge hit and together they delivered some of the biggest hits such as 'Mr India'.

However, not many know that their 1993 film 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' was not a blockbuster at the Box Office although the songs were a rage back then. The film marked the debut directorial venture of veteran actor-comedian Satish Kaushik. Celebrating the 25 years of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a post.

But what caught everyone's attention was the tweet by the filmmaker himself. Satish Kaushik apologised to late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for the debacle of the film. Twitterati patted the veteran actor-director and hailed his move. 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' featured Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever.

Check out the tweets here:

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018

I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. ‘Shaitan Ki Kasam’ will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories. pic.twitter.com/wWU0bBY2Jt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2018

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Sir , it was a good film , some films not releasing in the right time, congratulations to all ‘ROOP KI RANI CHORON KA RAJA’ Team , Anil Sir, Anupam ji , Late SriDevi ji & ,Jacky Sir pic.twitter.com/yhUa9BzSPa — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) April 16, 2018

Ever since I am watching TV I have known this movie & so is every1 around me.

Don't know abt the BO failure then but it has lived till today & will be there forever. — Punit (@punitajmera) April 16, 2018

The Movie was ahead of its time i think Sir... U had shot some exceptional equences like the TRAIN Sequence....And it was a GRAND, GRAND Movie.... — Amol Bidkar (@bidkar_amol) April 16, 2018

RKRCKR might b disaster, mainly due to time it took get completed, but actually it wz a total masala movie with high class performance n direction, train robbery sequence wz among trend setter in bollywood whch wz only attemptd in hollywood — B@bz (@bnarsappa) April 16, 2018

Satish Kaushik went on to direct other films such as Salman Khan starrer 'Tere Naam', Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain to name a few.

Sridevi's untimely demise has created a huge void in the world of cinema. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The cause of her death was reported to be 'accidental drowning'.