Say whaaat? Sunny Leone was 'offered' a role in 'Game of Thrones'

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Sunny Leone has an ocean of fan following who eagerly wait for the actress's new projects. Her social media presence is in top form and she is an avid Instagram/Twitter user as well.

Pinkvilla.com quoted the actress as telling Free Press Journal in an interview about how she was offered a role in superhit American fantasy drama 'Game Of Thrones'. Yes! Before your eyes pop out, read her full statement. Sunny said, "I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’, and I was like Oh my God! No Way!"

However, it turned out to be a fake call. "And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then… It was fake!”, she revealed.

Well, what if she really was offered one?

The Indo-Canadian beauty Sunny was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and that's where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt noticed her.

Soon she made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.