Sayyeshaa Saigal dancing to Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You' is the coolest thing you will WATCH today

New Delhi: Remember Sayyeshaa Saigal from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Shivaay'? Well, the 19-year-old actress has now taken her dancing skills up a notch and she is breaking the internet once again with her jaw-dropping moves.

The 'Akhil' actress recently posted a foot-tapping video on Instagram. In the short clip, she can be seen grooving to the viral number. The video has already been viewed more than 60 thousand times on her Insta profile.

Check out:

Sayyeshaa will next be seen on-screen in Jayam Ravi's Tamil-language action adventure film 'Vanamagan'.