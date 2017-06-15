close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sayyeshaa Saigal dancing to Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You' is the coolest thing you will WATCH today

Sayyeshaa will next be seen on-screen in Jayam Ravi's Tamil-language action adventure film 'Vanamagan'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:55
Sayyeshaa Saigal dancing to Ed Sheeran’s &#039;Shape of You&#039; is the coolest thing you will WATCH today

New Delhi: Remember Sayyeshaa Saigal from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Shivaay'? Well, the 19-year-old actress has now taken her dancing skills up a notch and she is breaking the internet once again with her jaw-dropping moves.

The 'Akhil' actress recently posted a foot-tapping video on Instagram. In the short clip, she can be seen grooving to the viral number. The video has already been viewed more than 60 thousand times on her Insta profile.

Check out:

A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on

Sayyeshaa will next be seen on-screen in Jayam Ravi's Tamil-language action adventure film 'Vanamagan'.

TAGS

Sayyeshaa SaigalSheeranShape Of YouSayyeshaa Saigal danceSayyeshaa Saigal videoSayyeshaa Saigal clip

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video