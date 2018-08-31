हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

SC quashes FIR against 'wink' sensation Priya Prakash Varrier

The court also held that no criminal complaint shall be entertained related to this matter. 

SC quashes FIR against &#039;wink&#039; sensation Priya Prakash Varrier

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a big relief to overnight wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and filmmaker Omar Lulu, the Supreme Court has quashed an FIR against the actress and the director.

According to ANI, the SC today dismissed the FIR registered in Telangana against Priya Prakash Varrier in connection with her famous 'wink song'.

CJI Dipak Misra told the State counsel, “Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case”. The court also held that no criminal complaint shall be entertained related to this matter. The FIR was filed for her 'wink' alleging that it hurt ‘religious sentiments of the community'.

Earlier, in February, the SC had stayed criminal proceedings against her. Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

 

 

