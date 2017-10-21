Sean Young accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Los Angeles: Blade Runner star Sean Young is the latest celebrity to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The 57-year-old actor has claimed that the movie mogul exposed himself to her in the early 1990s while working on Love Crimes, which was produced by Miramax.

"I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants to shock me. My basic response was, 'You know, Harvey, I really don't think you should be pulling that thing out, it's not very pretty.'," she said on the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show podcast.

Young said she never worked with Weinstein again post the alleged incident.

"Then never having another meeting with that guy again, because it was like, 'What on earth?'" she said.

Young also said her reputation took a hit after she rejected Weinstein's alleged advances.

"The minute you actually stand up for yourself in Hollywood, you're the crazy one. I think that's why a lot of women don't come out and didn't come out about their experiences about that kind of lewdness and ridiculousness with Harvey," she said.

Till now, more than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexually inappropriate behaviour, since a New York Times report first revealed allegations of abuse spanning decades.

Weinstein has since been removed from his company and his wife, Georgina Chapman, has separated from him.

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that the Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed another potential sexual assault victim, an unnamed Italian actress.

New York police have already launched two active sex crime investigation into Weinstein, and London's Metropolitan police are looking into allegations made by three other women.