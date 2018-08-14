हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

See Sridevi's reflection in Janhvi, Khushi: Anil Kapoor

On Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary on Monday, actor Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note saying that he sees the reflection of the late star in her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

See Sridevi's reflection in Janhvi, Khushi: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: On Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary on Monday, actor Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note saying that he sees the reflection of the late star in her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Anil shared an old photograph on Twitter, where Sridevi is posing with her daughters and her producer-husband Boney Kapoor. 

"A true star that shone brightly on-screen and lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we do not miss you Sri. We see your reflection in Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor every day. You live on in our hearts and minds," Anil captioned the image. 

Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

Anil KapoorJanhvi KapoorSrideviBoney KapoorKhushi Kapoor

