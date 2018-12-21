Selena Gomez 'a lot healthier' post-treatment

Washington DC: American singer Selena Gomez, who recently underwent mental health treatment following an emotional breakdown, has now become healthier and happier, sources said.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted with her friends at several places in California looking visibly fitter, reported E! Online. The `Slow Down` singer was dressed in a white sports bra, black leggings, and a colour coordinated cap.

"Selena`s back at her house and feeling good. She`s been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She`s healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down," a source told E! News.

The source also shared how Gomez is maintaining a daily routine of working out and eating healthy."She`s focused on her physical and mental well-being and is conscious of the things she needs to do to stay healthy. She has a routine that involves working out, eating healthy and therapy sessions. She is surrounding herself with her best girlfriends and positive influences in her life. She`s happy to be back home and seeing friends again," the source added.

On Thursday, Gomez was snapped hiking with her friends in Malibu. She was also spotted in Hollywood on a trip to snowy Big Bear, California, with her gang. Gomez made headlines in October after she entered a treatment center for the second time this year to seek help on issues related to anxiety and depression. The news came weeks after the `Heart Want What It Wants` singer was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a kidney transplant that she had undergone last year.