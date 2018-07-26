Selena Gomez very upset over Demi Lovato's drug overdose

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez was very 'upset and emotional' when she heard that singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalised.

After an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, Lovato was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here. As word of her condition spread, celebrities including Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas publicly shared their support via social media.

Gomez wasn't among the dozens of stars to share their support publicly.

"When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional," a source told eonline.com.

They "haven't been close friends in a while now but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another".

"Selena has reached out to Demi's family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health. She hates that Demi has been suffering," added the source.