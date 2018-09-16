हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez would love to sing for Bollywood film

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is open to singing in a Bollywood film, and says it will be a beautiful experience.

Selena Gomez would love to sing for Bollywood film

New Delhi: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is open to singing in a Bollywood film, and says it will be a beautiful experience.

Asked if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she told IANS: "I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Gomez found fame as a child through a Disney show "Wizards of Waverly Place". 

She is known for making hits like "Come and get it", "The heart wants what it wants", "Bad liar", "Wolves" and "Back to you".

As an actor and a voice-over artiste, she has been a part of projects like "Another Cinderella Story", "The Big Short", "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising", "Monte Carlo", "The Muppets" and the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise. The first part of the film came out in 2012.

The third part "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" was released in India by Sony Pictures India in July. 

Tags:
Selena GomezBollywood singerhollywood singerJustin Beiber

Must Watch