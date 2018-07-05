हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seth Meyers mocks trump with parody video on Independence Day

The video then shifted focus on former Virginia Governor Patrick Henry.

Washington: 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers recently mocked Donald Trump with a video on YouTube, wherein he depicted the United States President reading a book on American history. The video features a Trump impression by Meyers, who reads many key historical events, however as perceived by Trump. 

It starts off with the Boston Tea Party, which "was a big party in Boston, Massachusetts where American patriots threw a bunch of tea in the river. Because we all know that Americans don`t drink tea, they drink coffee. And Diet Coke. It`s the best drink," referencing Trump`s well-known liking for it.

The video then shifted focus on former Virginia Governor Patrick Henry, saying that he had, "famously tweeted, `Give me liberty, or give me death`. That was a long time ago. Way before they gave you 280 characters. Had he had more characters, he probably would have added something like, `Give me a hamburger.`

"Furthermore, Trump (Meyers), linked Eggs Benedict to former US General Benedict Arnold, saying that, "Benedict Arnold is one of my favourite breakfasts." He also said that he liked the way King Donald sounded and would try getting his title changed. 

Meyers' Trump goes on to say that the founding fathers had very bad hair and a President needed to have good hair, 'that doesn't in any way look like a wig'. Earlier, Trump had posted a video on his Twitter handle wherein he greeted his fellow Americans a happy Independence Day, stressing on the heroics of the soldiers led by George Washington 242 years ago, to "win" America's independence from the British.

 

