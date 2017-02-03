Seven simple things you can do to make the most of this weekend

New Delhi: Cheer up! Weekend is just around the corner and if you are wondering what to do, then here are a few tips to make your Saturday and Sunday magnificent.

Happiness indeed lies in simplicity and sweet little things. In this web-post, we will give you seven ideas that you can make use of, to make the most of this weekend.

1. Go to the park with family or friends. Go for a jog or a morning walk and get swayed by nature's beauty. Head to a park and enjoy the seesaw ride and swing as if there is no tomorrow!

2. Watch a movie with your loved ones. It's not so much about watching a movie but enjoying the company of loved ones while watching it.

3. Pamper yourselves with an auspicious gift. Shopping is the great way to spend your weekend. Refresh your wardrobe. Flaunt some fashion sense and make a style statement.

4. Visit an old friend. Organise a get-together. Recall fond memories and have a hearty chat over coffee.

5. Be a creative artist. Watch some How-to-do videos on YouTube. Unleash your creative side by making some fantastic greeting cards, paintings, photo frames and etc.

6. Play a sport with friends.

7. Play with the pets. If you don't have them, feed some food to the stray dogs. The love that they shower will move you to tears.