Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are all set for 2017, thanks to Gauri Khan! View pics

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is sure a doting husband and father. And we have had proofs aplenty.

Recently Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a picture which she captioned as “ Blue jeans and a t-shirt...my look for 2017”

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

To this hubby, SRK couldn't resist his wife's tip and immediately took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of Abram and himself and thanked Gauri as now they too are ready for 2017.

SRK and AbRam stealing Gauri's 2017 look, is the cutest thing ever.

Check out what Shah Rukh posted:

Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. https://t.co/xaiwlRVlA8 pic.twitter.com/cXST7PHl4M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2017

In the picture, SRK nad AbRan are too seen rocking a casual look of jeans and a shirt. SRK even made a collage of the two pictures.

Aren't they just the most gorgeous family on earth?