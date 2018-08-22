हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid

Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam wave at an ocean of fans outside Mannat on Eid—Watch

This year, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakr Eid was celebrated on August 22, 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam wave at an ocean of fans outside Mannat on Eid—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SRKUniverse

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan kept his tradition of waving out at fans from the Mannat rooftop in Mumbai. Like every year, an ocean of fan following gathered outside SRK's palatial bungalow Mannat just to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

SRK accompanied by little son AbRam Khan not only came out to acknowledge the crowd but also waved at them, making it indeed 'Eid Mubarak' for crazy fans. One of the most dedicated fan clubs of the actor on social media shared the video and pictures on Twitter:

This year, Eid-Al-Adha or Bakr Eid was celebrated on August 22, 2018. Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

On every Eid, SRK makes sure to wish his fans and send them love in his own style.

Here's wishing out readers Eid Mubarak!

Tags:
EidEid-ul-AdhaEid-al-AdhaShah Rukh KhanAbRam Khansrk wishing fansMannatEid MubarakBollywood

Must Watch