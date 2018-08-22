Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam wave at an ocean of fans outside Mannat on Eid—Watch

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan kept his tradition of waving out at fans from the Mannat rooftop in Mumbai. Like every year, an ocean of fan following gathered outside SRK's palatial bungalow Mannat just to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

SRK accompanied by little son AbRam Khan not only came out to acknowledge the crowd but also waved at them, making it indeed 'Eid Mubarak' for crazy fans. One of the most dedicated fan clubs of the actor on social media shared the video and pictures on Twitter:

MASS HYSTERIA:

FANs gather in huge numbers as King Khan arrives to wish them #EidMubarak ! pic.twitter.com/wHAWsTD4Ki — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 22, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat today to wish FANs #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/UrUvlx5PQ5 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 22, 2018

And the moment we've been waiting for!

The most adorable father-son duo wishing everyone #EidMubarak ! pic.twitter.com/jz7FWYs1ui — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 22, 2018

Look at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat just to see his glimpse!

Shah Rukh Khan is a phenomenon! #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/wwpHtpTbY8 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 22, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam waving to FANs earlier today! #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/PTaP0tFi4a — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 22, 2018

This year, Eid-Al-Adha or Bakr Eid was celebrated on August 22, 2018. Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

On every Eid, SRK makes sure to wish his fans and send them love in his own style.

Here's wishing out readers Eid Mubarak!