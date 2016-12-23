Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda's Twitter exchange is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood's dancing hero Govinda, who has almost all the NO.1 titled films to his credit, recently wished Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and their sweet words of exchange is winning hearts.

Amazing actor Govinda took to Twitter and congratulated Shah Rukh for bagging the Editor's choice best actor award for 'Fan' at an event. SRK was quick to reply with an interesting tweet.

Check out the sweet Twitter exchange of the two superstars here:

@iamsrk Congratulations on winning the Editor’s Choice Best Actor of the Year for Fan. — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 22, 2016

Thank u so much @govinda_herono1 bhaiyya. Kaise ho aap. U r my inspiration. Love U. https://t.co/Z1AsYmpEba — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2016

SRK will next be seen in 'Raees' which stars Mahira Khan in pivotal part. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on January 25, 2017.