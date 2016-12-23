close
Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda's Twitter exchange is unmissable!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 14:28
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's dancing hero Govinda, who has almost all the NO.1 titled films to his credit, recently wished Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and their sweet words of exchange is winning hearts.

Amazing actor Govinda took to Twitter and congratulated Shah Rukh for bagging the Editor's choice best actor award for 'Fan' at an event. SRK was quick to reply with an interesting tweet.

Check out the sweet Twitter exchange of the two superstars here:

SRK will next be seen in 'Raees' which stars Mahira Khan in pivotal part. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on January 25, 2017. 

