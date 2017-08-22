close
Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri party hard at Manish Malhotra's private bash

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri Khan let their hair down at ace fashion designer friend Manish Malhotra's private bash. The who's who of B-Town was seen in attendance and the pictures are worth a million bucks.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:23
Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri party hard at Manish Malhotra&#039;s private bash

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri Khan let their hair down at ace fashion designer friend Manish Malhotra's private bash. The who's who of B-Town was seen in attendance and the pictures are worth a million bucks.

Manish closed the Lakme Fashion Week in full pomp and style with Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur turning show stoppers. Also, Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora walked the ramp.

What's interesting about the bash is that SRK and Gauri too attended it. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared the pictures. 

