Shah Rukh Khan calls Oscars inspirational, says we must create our own benchmark!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is a renowned star globally and there is no denying it. The superstar has a huge fan following across the globe who wait desperately for his films to hit the big screens.

SRK also has a huge number of awards and honours to his credit and certainly wants more.The superstar was recently asked at an event if Oscars set a benchmark for Bollywood, to which he replied saying, "When you see a property like Oscars it's inspirational if not a benchmark. They have been going on for years, they have created an academy, everybody looks up to them, not only that, the Golden Globe, BAFTA, but Oscars is the most popular and viewed", reports PTI.

"If we can create a property for Indian cinema, then it's good. It's ok to take a cue from there, but not think it as a benchmark, rather create a benchmark for ourselves," he added.

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise excellence in cinematic achievements in the United States film industry.

SRK further stressed on the need to make Indian cinema more visible to the world. "Whatever experience I have of spending time with them (Hollywood celebrities), (I) think they are gracious. They all attend the awards, being nominated is a big thing for them," the 51-year-old actor said, when asked about Hollywood celebrities sometimes ridiculing the Bollywood style of filmmaking.

"We also judge everybody's work, we also like and not like something. I think everybody makes fun of everyone. It's a duty to introduce everyone to our work, our cinema and our way of making films so that the lack of education can be overcome," he added.

(With PTI inputs)