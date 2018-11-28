हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan calls wifey Gauri Khan most powerful person in family — See post

Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been together for over three decades and have set several major goals for people around them. They are addressed as one of the most powerful couples of B-Town and are parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. 

Shah Rukh Khan calls wifey Gauri Khan most powerful person in family — See post
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been together for over three decades and have set several major goals for people around them. They are addressed as one of the most powerful couples of B-Town and are parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. 

The couple is known to exchange cute social media banters that fill our hearts with ever-lasting love for them. In the latest, the superstar was seen praising his wife for her debut on the list of Fortune India's 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year.

Gauri, who has established herself as one of the ace interior designers of the country, was present at the Fortune India Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event. Fortune India's list features some really powerful women who have achieved great heights in their respective fields. Gauri Khan featured in the list for Gauri Khan Designs.

And celebrating his wife's success, Shah Rukh wrote a beautiful caption on Twitter displaying how much he is proud of her. "On our family list of `Fortunate` she is the most powerful!" he wrote. 

This was not the first time Shah Rukh publicly displayed his love for her. 

Earlier, King Khan appreciated Gauri after she appeared on the cover of a leading magazine and tweeted, "For us, she is the Cover Mother." In another incident, he had asked her to work for his office but she rejected him saying that she would do it only when she gets the time. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanBollywoodgauri khan designsShah Rukh Gauri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close