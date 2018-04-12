Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Chammak Challo' song with Andre Russell and KKR players—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan always makes sure to stay on his team's side and that explains why he takes out time from his busy schedule to attend every KKR match. The team lost its second match against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'CSK' by five wickets but in true sportsman spirit, the superstar made sure his team players don't lose hope.

SRK danced to one of this popular tracks 'Chammak Challo' from 'Ra.One' and giving him company was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and other KKR players. Andre posted the dance video on Instagram with a caption, “Fun time with the boss himself! #SRK”

Watch here:

KKR powered a solid 202 with the loss of six wickets against CSK with Andre scoring an IPL-best 88* off 36 balls. But batsman Sam Billings brilliant 23-ball 56 led CSK to their second successive win in IPL 2018 as they beat KKR by five wickets at the Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

On the professional front, King Khan is currently working on Anand L Rai's 'Zero' where he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio has previously worked in Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.