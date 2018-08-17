हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan dances with CPL cheerleaders - Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying and shaking a leg with the gorgeous cheerleaders of the Caribbean Premier League.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The 'Romance ka Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with the cheerleaders of CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2018. Sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, CPL is a cricket tournament that was introduced in the year 2013. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilli Entertainment owns Trinbago Knight Riders that represents Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in the CPL. 

Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying and shaking a leg with the gorgeous cheerleaders of the Caribbean Premier League. The star was present there to witness his team play against St Lucia Stars at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. 

The CPL T20 official Twitter handle shared a video of SRK grooving with the cheerleaders. 

Watch it here: 

On the professional front, the Bollywood star is gearing up for his next release 'Zero'. It stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie is all set to release this year on December 21, 2018 and is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Gauri Khan. The movie also marks the last film appearance of veteran actress Sridevi, whom we lost earlier this year.

We will see more of SRK in 2019 as he is currently working on many projects that are scheduled to release next year. The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' opposite Anushka Sharma. We can't wait to watch his films hit the silver screen again!

