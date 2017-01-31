Shah Rukh Khan distances himself from politics, says 'don't know that job'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently distanced himself from joining active politics. During the success bash of his latest release 'Raees', King Khan was asked whether he would be interested in the same.

While answering the question, the 'Baadshah' of B-Town expressed his love for acting and said that he is not associated with politics.

"I do this (acting), I can't do that(politics). If I start doing that, then jaan hi nikal jayegi meri toh. I don't know that job, nor do I want to do it, I am not associated with it and I don't want to," PTI quoted him as saying.

Well, he said it loud and clear.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now minted more than Rs 93 crores at the Box Office. The movie also features Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan and method actor Nawazudin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat in 1980s