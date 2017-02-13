Shah Rukh Khan expresses his desire to meet novelist Paulo Coelho

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to meet award-winning international novelist Paulo Coelho. The 51-year-old actor also thanked him for appreciating his performance in 2010 release 'My Name Is Khan'.

"Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u," SRK posted online.

Paulo had said superstar King Khan deserved an Academy Award for his performance in 'MNIK' if Hollywood fraternity was not biased. The 69-year-old writer also congratulated him on the seventh anniversary of the movie.

'The Alchemist' author also shared a screenshot on Twitter. The image read, "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was 'My Name is Khan'. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

'MNIK' completed seven years on Sunday. It is said to be among the best films of Shah Rukh's career.