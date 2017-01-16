Shah Rukh Khan finds his conversations with son AbRam 'most enlightening'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few celebrities who time and again tweets about his children and this pretty much reflects his deep love for the trio (AbRam, Suhana and Aryan). The 51-year-old actor on Monday took to Twitter to reveal what he finds 'most enlightening' in his life.

Well, the answer will definitely make you go aww.

The 'Dilwale' hunk stated that his conversations with three-year-old 'baby' AbRam are the most illuminating to him. "My conversations with my 3 & something baby r the most enlightening. The rest is just talk," King Khan tweeted along with a black and white photo of AbRam.

On the professional front, SRK is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Raees'. The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. It also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

My conversations with my 3 & something baby r the most enlightening. The rest is just talk… pic.twitter.com/5fXxUuSSe6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2017

The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.