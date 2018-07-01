हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri are vacationing in Barcelona with sons Aryan, AbRam — See photo

Gauri took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to share a picture of her boys - Shah Rukh, AbRam and Aryan from Barcelona.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It was only last night when Gauri Khan made a dashing entry at the engagement bash of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta at Ambani's Mumbai residence. Gauri arrived at the event in a shimmery saree-gown dress looking no less than a diva in the company of her son Aryan Khan. 

And after making it to the event, Gauri along with sons Aryan and AbRam and doting husband Shah Rukh Khan has flown to Barcelona. On Sunday afternoon, Gauri shared a photo of 'her boys' where they were seen chilling out. She captioned the photo, writing 'Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona'. 

In the photo, Shah Rukh along with his sons are seating on a pavement while posing for the clicks. However, missing from the frame was Shah Rukh-Gauri's daughter Suhana, who is currently in London, finishing her studies. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently wrapped up the London shooting schedule of Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. Sharing a selfie on his Instagram page, the actor thanked every members of the team 'Zero'.  

'Zero' also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is scheduled to hit the screens this December. 

