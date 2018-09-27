हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Godparents to my kids Roohi, Yash: Karan Johar

Karan, who shares a strong bond with the actor, was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Godparents to my kids Roohi, Yash: Karan Johar
File photo

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.

Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.

During an episode of his show "Calling Karan" season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement.

Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins." Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.

"Calling Karan" is one of the shows of Ishq 104.8 FM. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanKaran Joharroohi yashkaran johar childrencalling karan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close