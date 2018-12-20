हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma attend their child's school annual function — Pics

Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Karisma Kapoor turned up to cheer for their kids at the school's annual day on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma attend their child&#039;s school annual function — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It is a known fact that many Bollywood biggies' children are enrolled in the same school in Mumbai and their star parents are often spotted attending events and functions of their kids. 

This Thursday, several Bollywood's A-list stars, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others were clicked as they arrived at the prestigious school along with their kids. 

Take a look at these stars and their kids in these photos: 

SRK was seen sporting a blue sweatshirt and black track pants with a pair of black sunglasses. On the other hand, Gauri was seen in a grey tank top and black jeans with a red plaid shirt. Their son AbRam Khan was seen in a grey full-sleeved T-Shirt and acid wash jeans with black sneakers. 

Aishwarya was clicked walking hand-in-hand with daughter Aaradhya in a printed orange-coloured blazer which she wore with black tights and boots. Aaradhya was seen dressed in a bright red costume for the performance. Abhishek Bachchan was also clicked at the event along with Ash' mother Vrinda Rai. 

Also spotted were Nita Ambani, Anu Dewan and others.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanAbhishek BachchanHrithik Roshan

Must Watch