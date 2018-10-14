हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan grace Zoya Akhtar's star-studded birthday bash — See Pics

Take a look at the pictures from the birthday bash here!

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan grace Zoya Akhtar&#039;s star-studded birthday bash — See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has helmed films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' turned a year older on Sunday. The director hosted a birthday bash on Saturday night which was attended by her family members and close friends from the industry.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was among the first ones from the celebs list to arrive at the party, was seen walking hand-in-hand with his dearest wifey Gauri Khan at the event and made heads turn with their stylish appearance. The 'Badshah' actor looked super cool in black pants and a grey zipper hoodie while Gauri looked pretty in black denim which she teamed with a white flowy top. 

As they left from the party, the couple faced a fan moment as they got surrounded by a huge crowd that had gathered outside the venue to see their favourite celebs. However, like a caring and protective husband, Shah Rukh was seen carefully escorting his wife to the car before they left the place together.

Take a look at the pictures from the birthday bash below: 

Among those who attended the bash were Zoya's parents Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Abhishek Kapoor, Karan Johar, Chunky Pandey with Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kiran Rao, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Diya Mirza among others.

