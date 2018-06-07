हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan having a fourth child? Here's what he told his fan

SRK and Gauri Khan are blessed with three beautiful children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

New Delhi: Expect superstar Shah Rukh Khan to leave you mighty impressed with his witty one-liners. SRK is known for his humour and smart comebacks. So when he decides to hold a chat session on Twitter, we know it's going to be one crazy ride!

King Khan recently had a fun #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging site where a storm of his fan army exploded with questions for the superstar. From which book he is reading currently to if had dinner—all sorts of fan queries were answered by the man himself.

But there was this super funny tweet which caught our attention. A fan described his dream where SRK had a fourth child. To this, Shah Rukh came up with the most epic reply.

Check out their Twitter chat here:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal parts. The film will show the actor playing the role of a dwarf for the first time.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal parts. The film will show the actor playing the role of a dwarf for the first time.

The film will be releasing this year end.

