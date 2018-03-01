हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan heartfelt post on Sridevi's death will make you teary-eyed

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 13:28 PM IST
PlayShah Rukh Khan heartfelt post on Sridevi&#039;s death will make you teary-eyed
Pic Courtesy: IANS
 

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's untimely death has created a void which none can fill. Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi is no more and this feeling is hard to sync in. The fans can't get to terms with this shocking fact and so are the celebs. Her untimely demise sent a shock wave across the nation.

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018. Her mortal remains were wrapped in tri-colour and her entire family was in a state of grief.

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and shared his feelings.

He wrote:

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan too had shared his heartfelt feelings on Twitter. Family members - Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, husband Boney Kapoor and others were seen on board the truck carrying Sridevi’s mortal remains to the crematorium.

Thousands of fans had gathered on the streets to bid adieu to their favourite superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Randhir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and several others paid their last respects to Sridevi at the Vile Parle crematorium.

Husband Boney Kapoor lit the funeral pyre on which Sridevi’s mortal remains were laid.

