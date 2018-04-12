Shah Rukh Khan hugs MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi after CSK beats KKR—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan likes to be present and witness all the matches his team—KKR plays at the T20 tournament. After their maiden win against Virat Kohli's Bangalore by four wickets at Eden Gardens, the team lost out to MS Dhoni's CSK in their second match.

SRK cheered his boys from the stands and stood by them even after their defeat. After the internet was abuzz with King Khan's adorable pictures with baby Ziva, a video of the superstar congratulating Sakshi Dhoni with a hug has gone viral.

KKR powered a solid 202 with the loss of six wickets against CSK with Andre scoring an IPL-best 88* off 36 balls. But batsman Sam Billings brilliant 23-ball 56 led CSK to their second successive win in IPL 2018 as they beat KKR by five wickets at the Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The superstar in true sportsman spirit made sure his team players don't lose hope and danced to one of this popular tracks 'Chammak Challo' from 'Ra.One' and giving him company was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and other KKR players. The video of which was shared by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russells.

On the professional front, King Khan is currently working on Anand L Rai's 'Zero' where he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio has previously worked in Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.