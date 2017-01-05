Shah Rukh Khan is a macho man; superstar wants to do cool action films!
New Delhi: King Khan as the world knows him, has over the years established his cool, romantic guy image. Shah Rukh in his recent interview with DNA revealed that he, in fact, is a macho man from the heart.
He even said that filmmakers don't offer him action films whereas he wants to feature in them. In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh said, “I wanted to be a macho man on screen. I always wanted to be an action hero. But it still hasn’t happened. Filmmakers still don’t offer me cool action films. Because of my repertoire, maybe, directors don’t consider me an option. But I am very macho at heart.”
In the same interview, he candidly revealed that how didn't want to play the iconic Raj from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) as he wanted to stay away from a chocolate boy image.
SRK will play a badass gangster in 'Raees' which is set to release on January 25, 2017, and this definitly can set a new benchmark for King Khan. The film also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal parts.
It has been directed by Rahul Dholakia.
