Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of sass and his Twitter session is solid proof—Check tweets

'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. 

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of sass and his Twitter session is solid proof—Check tweets

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour. He has a gift of gab and can easily floor one and sundry. The superstar enjoys a solid 36.3 million followers on Twitter and often interacts with his fans through AskSRK sessions.

SRK recently conducted the interactive session on the micro-blogging site and we must say that it was totally amazing. His replies to fans' queries will either impress you with his humbleness or make you laugh loud because of his sassy answers.

Check out some of the best ones here:

On the professional front, the king of romance will be seen sharing screen space with his 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' female co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif respectively. The trio will light up the big screens in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'.

In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf—something which he has not attempted before. In the movie, there is a special cameo by none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. 

