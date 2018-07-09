हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan-John Cena bond on Twitter, and their chat is unmissable—View tweets

New Delhi: Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration for many people out there. The superstar's popularity is evident on social media with over 36 Million followers on Twitter. People across the globe absolutely love King Khan and the actor makes his presence felt wherever he goes. Looks like popular WWE wrestler, John Cena is also a fan of SRK's wise words. The wrestler took to Twitter on Monday and shared a quote by SRK.

Cena wrote, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan".

To this, King Khan replied, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

 

Adorable, right? The story doesn't end here. Cena further replied, “Your words and work reach so many. They have helped me smile, laugh, think, and grow. Thank you, for being you.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s 'Zero'. He plays a dwarf in the film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The actor has wrapped up the shoot for the film and went on a lavish Europe vacation with his family. The Khans were in Barcelona a few days ago and then travelled to France.

'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

