Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:10
Mumbai: Soon after Karan Johar unveiled the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Barinath Ki Dulhania’ on Thursday, reactions started pouring in on Twitter. Among the many responses to the trailer, we came across Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet and it was truly sweet.

SRK watched the trailer and wrote THIS about it:

“Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh…  @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai (sic).”

KJo, SRK’s BFF thanked him by tweeting:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is a tale of ‘desi romance’ between a young boy named Badri and a girl named Vaidehi.

The rom-com is slated to release on March 10.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:10

