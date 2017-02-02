Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship
Mumbai: Soon after Karan Johar unveiled the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Barinath Ki Dulhania’ on Thursday, reactions started pouring in on Twitter. Among the many responses to the trailer, we came across Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet and it was truly sweet.
SRK watched the trailer and wrote THIS about it:
“Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh… @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai (sic).”
Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh… @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai https://t.co/olF1QSu94l
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 2 February 2017
KJo, SRK’s BFF thanked him by tweeting:
Thank you Bhai!!! Love you!!!! https://t.co/8qfKoAe8tH
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 2 February 2017
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is a tale of ‘desi romance’ between a young boy named Badri and a girl named Vaidehi.
The rom-com is slated to release on March 10.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship
- Salman Khan called Sanjay Leela Bhansali post 'Padmavati' row in Jaipur?
- 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan meets Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar
- Kanchi Kaul – Shabir Ahluwalia’s toddler son Ivarr takes his first steps – Watch VIDEO
- Manveer Gurjar ‘unapologetic’; mother rubbishes son’s marriage rumours?
- Sudden ban on Pakistani artists unfair: Rishi Kapoor