Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma and Sharmila Tagore make for a picture perfect frame! See pics

Sharmila Tagore, Kareena and Karisma look stunning in their gold outfits while SRK strikes a dapper pose in the black suit.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The superstar of Hindi film industry Shah Rukh Khan is an avid social media user, who makes sure that he shares all the important stuff with fans. He recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a gorgeous picture.

SRK shot for an ad commercial and posed with the stunning actresses of Hindi cinema—veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The picture certainly calls for a freeze frame!

He captioned it as: “What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india”

Karisma Kapoor also shared some pictures on her Instagram account.

Something special coming soon @iamsrk #kareenakapoorkhan #sharmilaji #familyties #lux thanks @lux_india

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The stars were shooting for Lux.

Earlier, SRK was seen in a special advertisement on Lux's 75th anniversary with popular actresses Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the professional front, king of romance will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. SRK will play a dwarf in the movie. 'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. 

Shah Rukh KhanKareenaKarisma KapoorSharmila TagoreSRKLUXlux shootBollywood

