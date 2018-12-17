हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma pose for a happy picture at Zero pormotion

The hit trio was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: With barely days left for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' to hit the screens, the lead actors — Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film at every corner of the world. 

Only yesterday, Shah Rukh was in the 'City Of Nawab' where he promoted the film along with his co-star Anushka Sharma. And now, a day later, the hit trio along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai was in the national capital for the same. 

Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. While Katrina donned a dark brown outfit for the occasion, Anushka looked gorgeous in an orange polka-dotted dress. 

Take a look at their photos here:

The story of 'Zero' revolves around Bauua Singh, a small town man who is vertically challenged and his journey of falling in love. On his way to finding love, he comes across two ladies Aafia (Anushka Sharma), a physically disabled scientist and Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), a leading Bollywood actress who is alcoholic. 

Recently, 'Zero's song 'Husn Parcham' was unveiled on the social media and Katrina stunned everyone with her sizzling hot avatar. The earlier songs, 'Mere Naam Tu' and 'Ishqbaazi' have also received a thumbs up from the audience and are performing well. 

The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 21, 2018.

