Shah Rukh Khan meets survivors of childhood cancer at his home

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan today met survivors of childhood cancer before they left for World Children's Winners games 2018 in Moscow to represent India. The 52-year-old star invited the kids at his residence, Mannat to wish them for the upcoming championship.

Shah Rukh's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along Meer Foundation, that he set up in his father's memory who was a cancer patient, are also providing jerseys and kits to these children for the tournament.

"Each kid that I met today has been a winner in his or her own life. It was great spending time with these rays of sunshine and I wish them all the luck not just for the games in Russia, but also for everything else in their life.

"I have learnt a lot from them today, they are a source of inspiration and represent the true spirit of sportsmanship," the actor said in a statement.

ImpaCCt Foundation at Tata Memorial Hospital is also a part of the initiative to support these kids, who will participate in competitive events like track, chess, football, table tennis, swimming and shooting.

Nearly 9-10 kids, along with one parent per child, accompanied by doctors and social workers are sent every year to the competition. The five-day event begins tomorrow.