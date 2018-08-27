हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on working in Hollywood—Deets inside

He will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on working in Hollywood—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the Hindi film industry for than two glorious decades. He is one of the biggest names in the movie business and has a galore of awards and honours to his credit. The actor, however, has never really shown any inclination to work in Hollywood like several other B-Towners like Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra etc.

Pinkvilla.com quoted SRK opening up about working in Hollywood during his interview with Economic Times. He said, "They have to look at me; I can’t look at them. I look at the moon every day but I don’t reach for it. It started with Om Puriji and now Priyanka, Irrfan and so many others are doing it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting some films. Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) has done some, Anupam Kher too has and it’s wonderful. But I have never been offered an opportunity. I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak."

"My own attempt is to make Indian films watched at that level. Again, not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film. Inshallah, that will happen," he said.

Back home, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is set to release on December 21, 2018

Shah Rukh KhanSRKHollywoodPriyanka Choprasrk hollywoodzero

