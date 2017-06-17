Shah Rukh Khan pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir Kapoor and we have the PICTURE!

New Delhi: Yes! It has happened. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5000 cash and we have the picture as well. But why? Well, turns out that SRK's latest film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' title was suggested by Ranbir and as promised, whosoever's title will get selected gets the money.

So, Ranbir got his deal and that too in hard cash. SRK took to Twitter and shared the picture of him paying Ranbir. The goofy expression on Ranbir's face is super cute and you can't miss the picture for sure.

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

SRK even wrote in the caption that the 'Jab' part was suggested by Karan Johar, so Ranbir should share the money with him. Karan tweeted back, saying:

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' stars SRK and Anushka Sharma in the lead and is set for August 4, 2017, release. It is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.