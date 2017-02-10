Shah Rukh Khan posing with Aamir Khan at a birthday bash is a vision in WHITE!

New Delhi: When two big stars from Bollywood meet and get clicked, it calls for a straight headline. More so when the big stars in question happen to be Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan respectively. Yes! These two Khans have rarely been spotted hanging out together, so when we do find a picture of them it becomes unmissable.

After Salman and SRK, if there's any other friendly equation which creates anxiety among fans then it has to be the one between Shah Rukh and Aamir. Mr Perfectionist Khan and SRK have always maintained cordial relations with each other but we seldom see them at hanging out together at parties.

However, a picture of the two Khans posing together at a private birthday party has been doing the rounds on the social media. One of the fan clubs of SRK took to Instagram and shared the picture with a caption that mentions the photo being clicked at Ajay Bijli's private birthday bash.

The picture if giving us feelers for watching them on the big screens together!