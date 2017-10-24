Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Bole Chudiyan is the coolest thing you'll watch today

SRK and the 35-year-old hunk shared the frame for a scene in filmmaker Karan Johar's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even off-screen, the Duo share a candid rapport.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 11:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Diwali parties, hosted by Bollywood stars, are too much fun. Few days after the festival of lights, an interesting video from superstar Aamir Khan's bash has surfaced online.

In the short clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the hits song Bole Chudiyan from 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If the video is to be judged, we can very well say that both the actors had a ball during the party.

Have a look:

SRK and the 35-year-old hunk shared the frame for a scene in filmmaker Karan Johar's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even off-screen, the duo share a candid rapport.

