Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha attend Manisha Koirala's starry birthday bash—Pics, Video

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala turned a year older on August 16, 2018. The beautiful actress hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai which was attended by family and close friends from the film industry. She looked ethereal in an ivory attire.

Manisha shared several inside pictures from her birthday party on social media. Check out here:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, veteran actress Rekha and maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were amongst the guests who attended Manisha's 48th birthday bash.

A fan club of SRK even shared some pictures and a video of her cutting the cake.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju'. A biopic based on the life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. She played his mother late actress Nargis on-screen.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt also attended Manisha's birthday party.

A cancer survivor, Manisha bats for social causes and maintains a healthy lifestyle. She is a fitness freak and often shares pictures of her practicing yoga.

Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday!