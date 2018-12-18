हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan returns from Delhi with Anushka Sharma post Zero promotions — Pics
File photo

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been busy promoting his upcoming film 'Zero' across the country. Only last week, Shah Rukh promoted the film with Anushka Sharma in Lucknow following which they arrive in Delhi where they were joined by their co-star Katrina Kaif. 

Filmmaker Anand L Rai also accompanied the lead cast for the promotion in the national capital. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh and Anushka were clicked at the Mumbai as they returned to the bay after the promotion. While Shah Rukh kept it classy in a black jacket, white hoodie and black jacket, Anushka rocked in denim on denim look! 

Take a look at their photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film also features Abhay Deol, R Madhavan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 21, 2018.

The story of 'Zero' revolves around Bauua Singh, a small town man who is vertically challenged and his journey of falling in love. On his way to finding love, he comes across two ladies Aafia (Anushka Sharma), a physically disabled scientist and Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), a leading Bollywood actress who is alcoholic. 

Recently, 'Zero's song 'Husn Parcham' was unveiled on the social media and Katrina stunned everyone with her sizzling hot avatar. The earlier songs, 'Mere Naam Tu' and 'Ishqbaazi' have also received a thumbs up from the audience and are performing well. 

